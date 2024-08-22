King Edward VI School was delighted to report another set of excellent GCSE results following its best ever set of A Level results the previous week.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “I would like to congratulate all Year 11 students and staff on our results – which is testament to our Year 11’s positive attitudes, determination and hard work.

“I am proud of every one of our students, who have worked so hard to achieve such fantastic grades. They have been committed to their studies and sat their exams with confidence and determination.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all staff on behalf of our students for all the support they have given them.

Adele Tansey, Year 11 Lead, added: “I am very pleased to congratulate our Year 11 students on their excellent GCSE results. Our students have worked incredibly hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve the results that they have been awarded.

“I am particularly pleased that a significant number of our students have achieved top grades and over three quarters of our students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

“The majority of our students will return to King Edward’s Sixth Form in September. We still have some spaces available for any student wishing to join our Sixth Form this year and they can apply via the sixthformkevi.cheviotlt.co.uk website.”

