The 2025 Blessing of the Nets at a site in north Northumberland had the largest turnout since the tradition was revived.

At many places along the Tweed for about 1,000 years, net fishing for salmon was a major part of the local economy. Since at least Victorian times, the Vicar of Norham said prayers of blessing at midnight at the Pedwell Landing at the start of the new salmon fishing season.

The Pedwell Prayer asked for a blessing on the fishery, its crew, its nets and its catch. The fishermen and a few friends could then retire to the warmth of the shiel for a wee nip of whisky from an old tin mug.

The blessing of the nets ended when the Norham Fishery closed in 1987. But, 25 years later, local resident and keen angler Jim Blythe asked the current Vicar, Rev Rob Kelsey, if they could revive the tradition.

Rev Rob Kelsey, Vicar of Norham, pictured during the Blessing of the Nets 2025 by Jim Gibson.

The Blessing of the Nets (New Salmon Fishing Season) at 8am on February 1 is now an annual event – attended by local ghillies, members of the fishing community and interested observers from near and far.

Rev Kelsey said: “It makes sense to me that the local church should be involved in the life of the local community by asking God’s blessing on those who make their living from the river and those who come to the river for recreation and refreshment.

“We also ask God to bless the river itself and all the animals – including fish – that live in, on or beside the water.

“This year’s event, which took place on Saturday, was attended by nearly 40 people. This was the highest number so far.”

The short service includes pouring a wee dram of whisky into the water and is followed by the offer of a wee dram of whisky and a piece of shortbread to everyone present.

A line is cast on the river for the first time and the tradition remains that, if a fish is caught during the service, then it belongs to the Vicar.

Rev Kelsey added: “A seal was observed, watching from a distance, and some people thought they saw something in the seal’s mouth. Was it the fish that the angler had failed to catch?”