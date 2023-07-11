News you can trust since 1854
Strong support so far for Ruth and her small team at The Lookout café in Berwick

A woman who is well-known in the town for her home-made produce is hoping for a good summer season at the café she now runs as she is aiming for it to be a success in the long term.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Ruth Forrest took over The Lookout on the Quayside after being selected by the Berwick Community Trust. It re-opened in March after a full refurbishment and she is pleased with things so far.

After working with her “wonderful mentor” David Foxton, she started working for herself in 2005 and the Amaryllis restaurant she had on West Street ran for 10 years until she had her son, Theo.

When he got a bit older, she launched Ruth Forrest Catering and she still provides this service – albeit to a lesser extent now that she is at the café.

There is plenty of outdoor seating at The Lookout in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.There is plenty of outdoor seating at The Lookout in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.
There is plenty of outdoor seating at The Lookout in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.
The Lookout provides seafood such as shellfish, salmon and crab options, salads, quiches, sandwiches, brownies, fresh scones and vegetarian offerings, with coffee provided by Pilgrims on Holy Island.

Ruth said: “It’s such a good location that I thought it was worth giving it a go and replying to the advert, and I was delighted to be chosen by the trust.

“We have a small team, with students adding to the numbers in the summer, but people appreciate what we have to offer and we’ve had huge support from the public so far – the feedback has been brilliant.

“There is plenty of outdoor seating and 15/16 can be seated inside. We’ll see how the summer season goes, nice weather will certainly help, then think about what we could add as we aim to be here for the long term.”

Related topics:BerwickWest Street