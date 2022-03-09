Strong support from Berwick community in aid of refugees from Ukraine

Some of those who attended the peace vigil in support of the people of Ukraine on Sunday. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Sackloads of goods full of items such as nappies, toiletries and clothes have been donated over the past week.

And after helping other collections points, Berwick Parish Church has turned itself into a drop-off point, such is the outpouring of support.

Staff at the Callerton Kitchens and Interiors showroom in Spittal have also been collecting items, Berwick Rotary Club has been taking financial donations and Stop The War and Berwick Trades Union Council organised a peace vigil in the town on Sunday, to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Many items were donated after an appeal by Callerton Kitchens and Interiors.

There are about 40 Ukrainians currently living in Northumberland and one of them – Berwick resident Alina Gallacher-Gazhur – has spoken of her fears for her family.

She said: “My heart breaks with pain when I see people dying.

“My family is in the centre of the country, all the men in my family are at war. And I want to keep my children here, because I know that Putin will not stop in Ukraine.”

Berwick Parish Church has linked with Northumberland County Council and other churches in the town. It is open daily for donations – Sundays to Fridays from 8.30am to 5pm, and between 10am and 3.30pm on Saturdays.

Items that would be welcome include thermal blankets, sleeping bags, toothpaste and toothbrushes, wet wipes and various instant foods.

The Vicar of Berwick, Rev Canon Dennis Handley, said: “We’ve had a wonderful response so far from the Berwick community.

“A lot of thought has gone into the donations. For example, children’s toothbrushes with silly heads on to make them smile.”

There was a collection in aid of the refugees on Sunday and all donations made through the church's contactless card payment machine will be given for Ukraine.

Mandy Grimwood, manager and senior design consultant at Callerton Kitchens and Interiors, launched an appeal to link with the delivery to refugee camps in Poland by A1 Border Moves in Hawick. Items were delivered to the A1 team last Thursday.

She said: “I was totally overwhelmed with the response to the appeal and I had to draft some people in to help sort through all the items we received.

“Items were also donated by the company and staff at our Newcastle showroom.”

Berwick Rotary Club has placed collection buckets for the Rotary Ukraine Appeal in many of the town’s shops.

In addition, the club has encouraged donations of essentials to one of the town collection points and launched its own fund – donations c/o HB Longbone in Walkergate.

Those involved in organising the peace vigil have been collecting blankets, coats, toiletries and medicines, which have been taken to Clean Wheels at Kings Mount as its team are also involved with the relief effort. In addition, a street collection raised £132.