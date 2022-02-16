Strong support for tree initiative in Morpeth

Morpeth Rotary Club's Tree of Light. Picture by Anne Hopper.

This was the seventh year of the Morpeth Rotary Club initiative that gives people the chance to sponsor a light at the facility in Sanderson Arcade in memory of loved ones and raises money for charities at the same time.

The chosen good causes for 2021 were Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, Bedlington Salvation Army and Tiny Lives.

Rhona Dunn, founder of the tree, said: “When the Covid-19 pandemic hit our country, I really thought that we would not make any money until it was all over. How wrong I have been.

“Even though the first year when we were unable to stand at the tree, people came and donated. The second year the same, but this year we were allowed to stand at the tree and it has really been a moving experience.

“Thank you to everyone who has made our Tree of Light such a success this year and because of the generosity of our local sponsors, who support us every year, we are able to donate this year the sum of £1,800 to each good cause – which is the largest amount we have ever made.

“What has been a big surprise is the number of people wishing to put a light on our garden.

“The garden was originally for children to plant a light for grandmas and grandads and look at our lovely crib.