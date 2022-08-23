Strong support for fete in village near Berwick
Almost 1,000 people enjoyed the various attractions at this year’s Scremerston Summer Fete.
The local residents and holidaymakers who came along to the event, organised by Scremerston Community Action, had the opportunity to go to a range of craft stalls, a cake tent and the raffle and tombola stalls, as well as take part in ‘village green’ games.
There was also a children’s inflatable slide and assault course inside a pirate ship, plus an enormous Toy Story stall of children’s games, and the food, drink and entertainment providers enjoyed serving young and old alike.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service provided the perfect opportunity for children to don a firefighter’s hat, sit in the cab of a fire engine and have their picture taken.
A Scremerston Community Action spokeswoman said: “Profits from the event will go to the purchase of a large container to store all the Christmas lights, decorations and other items used in the village at other times throughout the year.
“The quantity of items has grown over the past years and the garage, kindly lent to us from our first Christmas event, is now too small to store our growing array of items.
“Any funds retained after buying the container will go towards purchasing benches and planters for the village which the new sub-group, ‘Scremerston Blooms’, will place and plant up.”