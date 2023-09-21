Members of Hutton & Paxton Litter Pickers took part in Berwickshire’s Big Community Clean Up.

Co-ordinated by Sea the Change and supported by Scottish Borders Council’s Neighbourhood Support Fund, the initiative had over 25 clean ups happening throughout the region – from Coldingham to Cove, from Coldstream to Gordon and all the towns and villages in-between who all got out there to play their part in keeping Berwickshire beautiful.

The event was supported from groups and organisations throughout the region including Eyemouth Rotary, Greener Duns, Berwickshire Anti-Litter Group, Keeping Duns Bloomin Marvellous, Berwickshire Brave Bayers, Berwickshire Marine Reserve, St Abbs Marine Reserve, National Trust Scotland, Coldingham Ukulele Club, Verdant Leisure and many representatives from Community Councils from throughout Berwickshire.

All these people had one thing in common – they all love Berwickshire and wanted to do their bit to keep it clean and safe for future generations.

Sea the Change’s executive officer Alice Fisher, who co-ordinated the event, said: “With over 80 per cent of marine litter coming from the land, it is essential that we reduce the human impact on our environment.

“The good news is that we are finding less items that have been fly tipped on our clean ups, but food packaging and plastic wrappers are still a huge problem.

“Microplastics are now the challenge that we face but as these clean ups showed, we can all make a difference and play our part.