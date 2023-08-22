News you can trust since 1854
Strong fundraising drive for youth charity thanks to Berwick Rotary Club

A total of 41 teams took part in a close-fought competition at Berwick Rotary Club’s annual charity golf tournament.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
The winning team from Oak Safety Services.
The winning team from Oak Safety Services.

It was held earlier this month at Goswick Golf Club courtesy of the President, Captain and Committee. The winners, with 104 points, were from Oak Safety Services.

Close behind were Foxton’s Wine Bar and Hobsons Fore with 100 points (Foxton’s ahead for the best back nine holes) and Tustain Motors’ golfers on 99 points. The ladies’ team representing Tyne & Tweed Mortgage & Investment Services were also strong challengers.

The course was in great condition, a testament to the work carried out by the greenkeeping staff.

A Berwick Rotary Club spokesman said: “We raised well over the £5,000 target for Berwick Youth Project, a comprehensive and diverse support service set-up to help young people who may be experiencing difficulties, have financial or personal concerns or living independently and need additional support.

“The target would not have been reached without the donations from our many generous sponsors.”

