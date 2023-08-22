News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Street Food Weekender in Morpeth Market Place and final Summer Social at Sanderson Arcade

Food and DJ music can be enjoyed in Morpeth during the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Vin and Dave McDonald from Geordie Bangers.Vin and Dave McDonald from Geordie Bangers.
Vin and Dave McDonald from Geordie Bangers.

A Street Food Weekender is being held on the Market Place on Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

As well as some tasty treats, adults coming along can get some refreshing cold pints.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The line-up for Saturday includes the following: Phi Pie, The Fat Philly, Geordie Bangers, What the Crust, Caps Off Brewery, Big Fat Donut Co. The line-up for Sunday includes the following: Phi Pie, Geordie Bangers, Fat Hippo, Caps Off Brewery, Don Cini.

Every Saturday afternoon towards the end of July and throughout August, Sanderson Arcade has been hosting a live Summer Social DJ set from 2pm to around 5.30pm in the main piazza area.

The final one in the programme is this Saturday with Spinning Superiority. The theme is ‘Chilled Summer Vibes’.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the events in Sanderson Arcade and markets in the Market Place, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events