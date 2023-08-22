Vin and Dave McDonald from Geordie Bangers.

A Street Food Weekender is being held on the Market Place on Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

As well as some tasty treats, adults coming along can get some refreshing cold pints.

The line-up for Saturday includes the following: Phi Pie, The Fat Philly, Geordie Bangers, What the Crust, Caps Off Brewery, Big Fat Donut Co. The line-up for Sunday includes the following: Phi Pie, Geordie Bangers, Fat Hippo, Caps Off Brewery, Don Cini.

Every Saturday afternoon towards the end of July and throughout August, Sanderson Arcade has been hosting a live Summer Social DJ set from 2pm to around 5.30pm in the main piazza area.

The final one in the programme is this Saturday with Spinning Superiority. The theme is ‘Chilled Summer Vibes’.