Street food and outdoor music event in Morpeth this weekend

There is an opportunity to indulge in some mouthwatering gastronomical delights in the town centre on Saturday.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Morpeth Markets will run the first street food event of the year between 11am and 4pm, with organisers highlighting that people can enjoy good food, cold pints and some music.

Regular traders Phi Pie will be returning to the town with their popular chicken and halloumi gyros and the Gourmet Burger Van will also be in the Market Place with their double smashed patties.

Pints will be served by Caps Off Brewery, which could go well with the hand-made kebabs from Posh Street Food.

Tania and Emma from The Flour Room.Tania and Emma from The Flour Room.
Tania and Emma from The Flour Room.
In addition, there will be a chilled summer DJ set from Spinning Superiority from 11am and there will be free face painting from noon to 2pm.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager for Sanderson Arcade, said: “We can’t wait for the first street food event of the year to take place. Visitors will be thrilled with the amount of choice and good quality food traders we have here in Morpeth this weekend.

“We just need some gorgeous weather now to match the holiday vibes provided by our street food vendors and DJ.”

Beanie Bun will be attending the event, serving up their range of plant-based burgers and delicious ‘shroom bites’.

And The Flour Room will be travelling down from Berwick with their chunky brownies, cakes and traybakes for those who enjoy something sweet.

Morpeth Markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

