A dog that had been running stray for over two weeks has been caught and is now being well cared for thanks to Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team.

Six-month-old Lurcher cross Marley was reported missing in the Cramlington area on April 7 after its owner collapsed.

Local animal welfare officer Gemma leapt into action and organised numerous patrols over the following days.

She also went above and beyond by looking for Marley from early mornings to late evenings and weekends.

Marley with Animal Welfare Officer Gemma.

Members of the public, including a doctor from Cramlington hospital, also spent a lot of time searching for him and sharing sightings of the lost dog who still had his collar and leader attached.

Nearly two weeks after Marley went missing, Gemma and the Lost Dog Trapping Team erected a dog trap after spotting on their cameras that Marley was eating the food they had laid out for him.

Marley was in a field adjacent to the A19 and A189 near the Moor Farm roundabout and there was real concern he would venture onto the road. Within minutes he was safe and secure.

Marley was taken to Moorview Referrals for monitoring, nutrition and hydration and other then losing a substantial amount of weight and having ripped pads on his feet he was in remarkably good condition.

Gemma said: “Marley was very timid after his adventure but has since started to come out of his shell enjoying walks and meeting other dogs and we are so happy to see his wagging tail again.

“Sadly, Marley was unable to go home to his owner but is currently being fostered and is not looking for a new home at present.

“I know there had been a lot of sightings and a lot of local people looking out for him and we thank them for all their help and interest.”

Mandy Butler from the Lost Dog Trapping Team added: “No matter how friendly a dog normally is, when it strays for any length of time, it becomes frightened and timid and goes into flight and survival mode, often hiding and running away from strangers. Marley is young and clearly had a big shock when his owner collapsed.”