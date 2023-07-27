MSP, which recently purchased a new unit at Greenfield Court from Northumberland Estates, has let it out to Women’s Workshop on a short term basis to support them through their latest exciting project.

The not-for-profit organisation is building a small eco-hub out of strawbales, clay and lime.

Angela Davis, development manager for the Women’s Workshop, explained: “The hub is built by women, developing their eco-construction skills and will build confidence in using manual trades and tools, as well as nurturing their teamwork skills.

Angela Davis, development manager for the Women’s Workshop and Tony Brown, commercial director at MSP pictured with some of the Women’s Workshop team working on the eco-hub.

"We hope to have the hub finished by the end of July and on completion it will be placed in the outdoor kitchen garden of the Women’s Workshop at our community premises on Coquet Enterprise Park, Amble.”

The hub will showcase heritage arts and crafts and be used as a small meeting space for mentoring.

Tony Brown, commercial director at MSP, whose team of engineers and software developers supply automation solutions to the manufacturing industry, said: “It was great to meet with the Women’s Workshop and see how they are progressing with their construction.

"Supporting other local organisations and businesses is very important to MSP and we are delighted to be able to provide a space and conditions for the group to work in effectively on this project.

"I look forward to seeing the completed hub and wish the team success in providing a safe and inclusive environment for local women.”