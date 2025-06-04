Pupils from Tweedmouth Prior Park First School and Spittal Community First School were the first to take part in the storytelling residency at Berwick Library that is taking place during the summer school term.

The library has invited first schools from across Berwick-upon-Tweed to participate in the scheme, with more than 350 children expected to take part across nine sessions and with eight schools participating.

The pupils have been experiencing the magic of the ancient art of oral storytelling with Chris Adriaanse – a Berwick resident, writer and storyteller – in an eclectic selection of folk tales and fairy tales.

The residency is taking place across two parts, with school pupils attending storytelling sessions at the library during term time. There will also be

A Chris Adriaanse storytelling session with Tweedmouth Prior Park First School Years 1 and 2.

additional storytelling sessions with Chris taking place in the library at weekends and open to the general public on Saturday, June 7 and Saturday, June 21.

Matt Leavey, senior library assistant at Berwick Library, said: “We are delighted to be running these storytelling sessions for pupils. It’s a great chance to invite pupils into the library to share our amazing space.

“We hope that it will encourage more pupils and their families to come and explore the wide range of services that are on offer, including Lego Club and Lego Spike, weekly story and rhymetimes, and holiday activities.”

The storytelling residency will conclude with the launch of the Summer Reading Challenge 2025, which encourages children to keep reading during the summer holidays.

“Stories and the imagination are so important in developing our creativity and books and reading are a core part of that,” said Chris.

“It is my hope that this residency helps more children to explore the library, their imaginations and stories in all their forms.”

The residency has been funded by cultural-led regeneration programme Create Berwick. Over the next two years, Create Berwick will regenerate Berwick-upon-Tweed through cultural investment and innovation.

Its work includes providing affordable workspace for creative people and businesses, skills development, business support and financial incentives, community and audience engagement, and raising the profile of Berwick as a destination for arts, culture and creativity.

To book a place at Chris’ storytelling sessions at Berwick Library that are open to the general public, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/great-escapes-marvellous-beasts-storytelling-at-berwick-library-tickets-1367288028299