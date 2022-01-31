Storm Malik causes damage to buildings at animal shelter

Chris Bray, chief executive of Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, with the damaged kennels alongside 6-year-old, Blade - a Siberian Husky with very limited vision, who is currently looking for a home.

The worst hit was ‘Doggy Towers,’ a kennels block allowing dogs access to a secure outdoor pen from their individual kennel and which was housing six dogs awaiting rehoming when the storm hit.

Shelter staff evacuated the animals to kennels elsewhere on site, ensuring their safety as the storm went on to destroy the roof of the outdoor pen.

Chris Bray, chief executive of Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, said: “When the wind began to pick up, we locked the animals housed in Doggy Towers in their indoor pens for safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As things became worse, we took the decision to move them to a different building and that was absolutely the right decision as the storm has severely damaged the roof of the kennels.

“I’m very proud of our shelter team here who kept the dogs calm during what was quite a frightening experience.

"Ultimately, we’re all very glad that staff and animals are safe but repairing the building does present us with a financial challenge, especially after a challenging couple of years due to Covid.”

For the last 125 years, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter has helped reunite lost animals with their owners and find new homes for those no longer wanted.

At Christmas, it was visited by Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse and Ted the rescue dog for the festive special of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

To donate to Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter’s maintenance, visit www.justgiving.com/dogandcatshelter