A large section of a tree came down in the Church Walk children’s playground in Morpeth – thankfully, no-one was injured.

More than 250 power cuts have been reported in Northumberland today (Monday) as Storm Floris has hit the county.

The Northern Powergrid interactive map shows that the north of the county has been particularly affected by the very strong winds, with hundreds of people affected.

Northumberland County Council and Morpeth Town Council have been contacted as we seek more information.

In relation to the power cuts, a Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: “Storm Floris has brought some high winds across our regions.

“In the Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear region, we have returned power to over 5,100 customers, with around 482 currently without power.

“Our teams are working as quickly as possible to get the power back to all our customers who are disrupted by Storm Floris.

“We will keep customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels. Any customers who have their power interrupted can report it quickly and easily online at www.northernpowergrid.com and this will help us to locate any issues.

“You can also track our progress on our website and keep track on our live power cut map – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-map

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and support. For customers who are unable to access online information, please call 105. Priority Service customers can call our dedicated Powergrid Care team on 0800 1692996.”