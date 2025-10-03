Organisers of the Altra Kielder Marathon weekend have been forced to make changes to plans for the event due to the imminent arrival of Storm Amy.

Events of the North, Forestry England and Northumbrian Water have been monitoring the situation closely and have come to the decision that it is unsafe to hold any event at Kielder tomorrow (Saturday).

As a result, tomorrow’s Kielder Gravel Duathlon has been cancelled. The Kielder 10K is being moved back a day and will be held alongside the Kielder Marathon, Kielder Half Marathon and junior events on Sunday.

On the updated schedule, the Kielder 10K will start at 10am on Sunday at Kielder Waterside before the start of the marathon at 10.15am.

The junior races are still due to be held at the same location, but later in the day than originally intended. The half marathon event will start as planned at the Kielder Water dam at 10.15am.

Everyone who has entered an event over the weekend has been sent information about the changes and their various options, including transport arrangements to and from the site.

Event founder Steve Cram has issued the following statement: “The safety of our participants, volunteers and crew is our overriding priority.

“We had really hoped that Storm Amy wouldn’t make a big impact, but our latest assessment of the forecast offers too much uncertainty. In those circumstances, we have made this difficult decision to change plans.

“We’re so disappointed for everyone who has been preparing for the Kielder Gravel Duathlon and we hope that our 10K runners will still be able to take part.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone behind the scenes and to our army of volunteers. We’ve had to work very hard to adjust plans to ensure that as much of the Altra Kielder Marathon weekend as possible goes ahead.

“It’s going to be a very busy day of running on Sunday – but with our fantastic team, I know that we’ll deliver a brilliant event.”

Anyone with a query about the Altra Kielder Marathon weekend is asked to send an email to [email protected]