Store staff fundraise for Ryan

The GO Outdoors store in the Berwick area is the latest business to fundraise in aid of a man from the town with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 29th April 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 2:02 pm
The activities at GO Outdoors included a sponsored leg wax.

Friends and family of Ryan Renton, 26, are appealing for donations as they hope he can go abroad for a clinical trial.

The GO Outdoors store near Scremerston raised a total of £283.78 earlier this month.

Alexander Smith from GO Outdoors said: “My co-worker Talia Stewart took it upon herself to plan and organise an event in aid of Ryan and a number of fund-raising activities took place.

“These included a tombola, guess how many in a jar, a sponsored leg wax that myself and three other male colleagues took part in and a sponsored bike ride.”

