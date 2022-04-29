Store staff fundraise for Ryan

Friends and family of Ryan Renton, 26, are appealing for donations as they hope he can go abroad for a clinical trial.
The GO Outdoors store near Scremerston raised a total of £283.78 earlier this month.
Alexander Smith from GO Outdoors said: “My co-worker Talia Stewart took it upon herself to plan and organise an event in aid of Ryan and a number of fund-raising activities took place.
“These included a tombola, guess how many in a jar, a sponsored leg wax that myself and three other male colleagues took part in and a sponsored bike ride.”