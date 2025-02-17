A Stocksfield-based entrepreneur has brought his business idea to life – launching a software company which allows businesses to sell, manage and market on one platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New business owner, Rhodri Atkins launched Pair Software Ltd. in November 2023, which is now is gaining interest from across the country.

After a decade working in the professional services industry, with organisations from police forces to multinational corporations, Rhodri identified recurring challenges around technology integration. Inspired to create a solution, he made the decision to set up his own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohdri explained: “Many businesses face similar issues when adopting new technology, and the concept of integration can be intimidating. My aim is to provide a platform that solves problems with integrity and ownership, so businesses can focus on growth without the stress.”

Rhodri Atkins, founder of Pair Software Ltd.

He has thanked the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) for the support in bringing his business idea to life through their fully funded workshops, 1-2-1 mentoring, and grant support.

Rhodri discovered NSBS through a recommendation from a friend and has since attended sessions on legal considerations, social media marketing, and writing the perfect pitch.

“The Pitch to Investors” course was particularly insightful,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gave me a new perspective and practical tools to approach challenges differently. The social media marketing sessions also helped me navigate conflicting advice and create a clear plan for my business.”

Rhodri has now received further support from NSBS and has applied for the startup grant. The grant awards businesses who have been trading less than one year up to £2,000 in revenue grant for use on things such as rent, equipment, marketing, insurance and professional training.

Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager said “It is wonderful to see individuals bring their business idea to life.

“Rhodri has taken the support of the programme in his stride and has grown his business from identifying a need within the market to becoming a registered business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NSBS is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority.