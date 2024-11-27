Calmer Café in Morpeth has announced a collaboration with Lidl and Neighbourly as they are working together to distribute new toys to children in the community this Christmas.

Based in Stobhill Community Centre, Calmer Café is a non-profit organisation offering work experience and employment opportunities to those with learning disabilities, as well as serving free and subsidised meals.

Brand-new, unopened toys will be available to disadvantaged children in the community to be opened this Christmas morning, thanks to the partnership.

Those wanting to donate can do so through the Lidl toy donation bank and the gifts will then be passed onto the café to be distributed and matched to each child.

Donna Swan from Calmer Café with colleagues Christie and Craig.

Director of Calmer Café, Donna Swan, said: “Lidl emailed to ask if we wanted to be involved in the initiative and I obviously said yes because the last two years I have given away free toys – it was a bit gutting that we wouldn’t be able to do it this year.

“So it was really lucky when Lidl stepped in.

“I am now in the process of trying to match toys, so I’m asking anybody who’s in need for the age and interests of their children and if they have a wish list.

"I’m so keen to do this because there is a massive need which is getting bigger with the cost of living. We see this with the food banks and the free soup and the subsidised meals we do.”

To receive donations, people are asked to pop into the centre or message the Calmer Café CIC Facebook page.