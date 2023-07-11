Still time to recognise volunteers and community groups in north Northumberland as nominations deadline is extended
The North Northumberland Voluntary Forum decided to change the date to Friday, July 21 to allow those who do not have access to download information from the internet to pick up a nomination form from Berwick Voluntary Centre, 5 Tweed Street.
Both online – www.nnvforum.org.uk – and paper copies of the nomination form will be accepted until 5pm on July 21.
The categories for the awards, supported by Bedmax, are as follows: Grassroots award; Project/organisation of the year; Volunteer of the year; Young person volunteer of the year; The Lady Rose Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award; Commercial Business Voluntary Support Award.
The 2023 awards evening will take place on September 27 at Berwick Rugby Club, Scremerston.