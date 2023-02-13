The special range of clothing created by The Northumberland Tartan Company in the distinctive black and white Shepherd or Border plaid, the official tartan of the county, was modelled at its launch by a well-known person from the town – former England cricket player Steve Harmison.

It has just been released for sale to raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Since 2001, The Northumberland Tartan Company has been producing a range of gifts and clothing using the traditional tartan design. The company was bought by Hayley Harmison, Steve’s wife, and Heidi Colledge in 2016.

The duo are excited to be launching the Sir Bobby range of scarves, caps and ties, which is being sold via the Newcastle Hospitals Charity website – https://charity-shop.newcastle-hospitals.nhs.uk/collections/featured-products – and in hospital shops in the Freeman Hospital and Northern Centre for Cancer Care.

Funds raised will help continue the pioneering cancer treatment and innovative cancer support services funded by the foundation, including the clinical trials of new drugs at the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre, Northern for Cancer Care, Newcastle.

Hayley said: “Steve absolutely adored Sir Bobby. When Steve was still playing cricket, he trained with the Newcastle United team under Sir Bobby’s supervision and he’s always been keen to support the foundation in any way he can.

“We've become friends with the Robson family and when Steve had his testimonial year at Durham Cricket Club, he chose the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation to benefit.

Steve Harmison with Lee Shevills, retail manager at Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

“We were both very keen to continue that relationship though Northumberland Tartan and, hopefully, this new clothing range will be a huge success and help fund even more cancer research in our region.”

Made in mills in Scotland and discreetly branded with the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation logo, the ties and caps are made from pure new wool and the scarves are 100 per cent lambswool.

Lee Shevills, retail manager at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this Sir Bobby clothing range.