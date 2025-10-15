A man originally from north Northumberland put his best foot forward to raise money for a well-known Berwick charity.

Stephen Ainslie has completed the Ochils Ultra Marathon – a gruelling 82km race from Stirling to Perth in Scotland, with 2,500m of elevation – in under 10 hours.

Today he lives just outside the town of Crieff with his girlfriend Laura Shaw and their son Lachlan Ainslie-Shaw, which meant he was able to do some of his training on sections of the actual race route.

He is originally from Cornhill-on-Tweed and went to Berwick High School. He ran in aid of Berwick Cancer Cars and more than £2,000 has been raised.

Stephen Ainslie holds his three-month-old son Lachlan Ainslie-Shaw.

The charity is very close to his heart as it gave invaluable support to his mum, Gillian Ainslie (née Baxendale), during her battle with breast cancer.

Gillian sadly died in November 2019, but the family remain forever grateful for the kindness and help they received during those difficult years.

Wanting to give back, Stephen chose to fundraise so that this volunteer-run service can continue making a difference to families in the local area.

On his fundraising page – www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-ainslie-4 – he said: “She was truly one of a kind, and her strength and positive spirit are profoundly missed.

“Not a day goes by without her in my thoughts.”

Stephen had to fit in his training while becoming a first-time dad to Lachlan, who was born in July. Juggling sleepless nights with long training runs was not easy, but the 29-year-old persevered and made it to the finish line at Perth.

Speaking to the Gazette after the ultra marathon, he said: “All in all the run went pretty well and I managed my pace to be able to complete it in under 10 hours, which was my target.

“The final 6km on tarmac was a challenge because I was feeling my hamstrings, but with it being so close to the end I just had to grit my teeth and keep going to the finish – especially with my family waiting for me.

“I would like to thank them and everyone else who supported me, and everyone who has donated. The generosity of the Berwick community has been overwhelming and we are absolutely delighted that more than £2,000 has been raised for such a meaningful cause.”