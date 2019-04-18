Step into spring with health walks

Free health walks are taking place across the county to encourage more people to get out into the great outdoors and improve their health.

The walks, laid on by Active Northumberland, are suitable for all levels of ability and take between half an hour and an hour and a half.

If you fancy giving it a go, all you need is a pair of comfortable shoes with good grip and support for your feet. If it’s a hot day, make sure you take a bottle of water and always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. You’ll have great company, trained walk leaders and safe walking routes to get you on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Walking is a low impact exercise that has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, stroke and some cancers. Getting out in the fresh air with friends can help combat loneliness and depression.

Jordan Bell, health and fitness manager for Active Northumberland, said: “Going for regular walks is one of the simplest and easiest ways to become more active and improve your health.

“Some of our walks are short and very gentle so if you’ve had problems with your health or are new to walking we’ll help you to get started.

“With National Walking Month taking place throughout May, now is a great time to put your best foot forward and reap the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.”

For a timetable of walks, visit www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/Activities.aspx and search health walks. Many libraries, GP surgeries and council contact centres hold a supply of programmes.