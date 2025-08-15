A project to establish a new indoor bouldering centre in Morpeth is a step closer as a planning application has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Following the success of sport climbing and bouldering at the last two Olympic Games, the team behind The Coliseum – Northumberland Bouldering has been working to get such a facility at the well-known town centre location up and running.

The scheme is imminently awaiting final funding approval and if this happens, the bouldering gym will be set-up on the first floor of the building with the entrance housing a retail area, reception and shoe hire facilities conveniently located on the corner near The Electrical Wizard Wetherspoon pub.

The Coliseum in Newmarket has been closed for 15 years. It was a popular cinema for many years and other more recent uses included a nightclub.

A design image for the main bouldering hall.

If it gets the green light, significant refit works will be carried out for a three-month period from September in order to open the gym in late November or early December. It will feature more than 500 square metres of state-of-the-art bouldering walls designed for both beginners and experienced climbers alike.

The plans also include a dedicated kids/youth bouldering room for younger climbers, a training area, a cafe, a mezzanine seating and viewing area, a kids party room for up to 20 young boulderers and a massage/therapy room.

An active community is already developing around the gym, which would host coaching sessions for all ages as well as local and regional competitions.

A spokesperson for The Coliseum said: “A significant amount of work has gone into this project over recent months and we all have our fingers crossed that all our funding needs will finally be confirmed very shortly, allowing us to bring this wonderful building back to life and to provide a superb new leisure resource for the residents of Morpeth and the wider county, as well as the many tourists visiting the area.”

A design image for the youth bouldering room.

To learn more about what is being planned and receive project updates, go to https://thecoliseum.co.uk

More than 335 people have already signed up to show their support for the project and to be kept up-to-date with key milestones as the development progresses.