Residents and people travelling in the south east Northumberland area today (Wednesday) are being urged to take care as more weather disruption is expected.

Following reports of flooding yesterday (Tuesday), the Met Office forecast is for heavy rain to return to the area this afternoon between 2pm and 6pm.

In addition, the forecast is for strong winds over 40mph during the same period.

There were various posts on social media last night about yesterday’s disruption, including a statement from Blyth and Ashington constituency MP Ian Lavery.

He said on his Facebook page: “Over the past few hours, my office has taken numerous calls about the serious flooding in the area.

“We are aware that emergency services and Northumberland County Council are on the ground doing their best in the extreme conditions. Thank you to all the emergency service staff keeping us safe.

“I know many people have seen their properties flooded and this is just the latest in a series of recent floods affecting the area, and there are a number of issues which has made them worse.

“The work to repair and rebuild will begin when the flooding subsides and my office and I will do all we can to support. In the meanwhile, please stay safe.”

As part of its social media posts, Northumberland County Council has displayed some helpline numbers such as 0345 600 6400 for its out of hours service, One Call (for concerns about vulnerable residents or safeguarding issues): 01670 536400 and 105 to call Northern Powergrid if you have a power cut or need to report an electricity network safety issue.

If you are experiencing an emergency, call 999.