The event took place at Hirst Park, Ashington, on Saturday, October 29 – and the day’s wet weather did little to dampen the high spirits of crowds who came together to celebrate the life and achievements of the sportsman.

Northumberland County Council said in a statement: “This magnificent statute of Jack Charlton has been unveiled in Hirst Park, Ashington, where Jack and his brother Bobby learned their trade. A fitting celebration of the man and his life.”

Together, brothers Jack and Bobby featured in the World Cup-winning 1966 England squad.

Jack died in July 2020; he was 85.