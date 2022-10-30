Statue of football legend Jack Charlton unveiled in Ashington's Hirst Park in lasting tribute to career and legacy
There was applause and excitement in the air as a statue of football legend Jack Charlton was unveiled this weekend.
The event took place at Hirst Park, Ashington, on Saturday, October 29 – and the day’s wet weather did little to dampen the high spirits of crowds who came together to celebrate the life and achievements of the sportsman.
Northumberland County Council said in a statement: “This magnificent statute of Jack Charlton has been unveiled in Hirst Park, Ashington, where Jack and his brother Bobby learned their trade. A fitting celebration of the man and his life.”
Charlton was born in Ashington and grew up playing football in Hirst Park with his brother Bobby. He had an incredible footballing career, making more than 700 club appearances at Leeds United before going on to manage Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and the Republic of Ireland.
Most Popular
Together, brothers Jack and Bobby featured in the World Cup-winning 1966 England squad.
Jack died in July 2020; he was 85.