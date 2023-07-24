The Rail Delivery Group announced earlier this month that operators “across the country are launching passenger consultations to move staff from ticket offices and into stations”.

Staffing at the stations is a key issue that has been raised previously by the South East Northumberland Rail User Group (SENRUG).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Fancett, chairman of SENRUG, said: “Whilst we are not completely opposed to restructuring the role, perhaps having a staff member sitting at a more open-plan style desk available to help customers with other tasks besides ticket retailing, we strongly oppose the proposed reduction in staffing hours at Morpeth and Alnmouth.

Morpeth Railway Station.

“And for all three stations, passengers need to know exactly where to find staff, they need to be in a designated spot, and they need to be able to advise on the best ticket and accept cash for ticket sales.”

“There are all sorts of people, from the vulnerable and disabled to teenagers without credit cards, and foreign tourists unfamiliar with the system who need to buy their ticket from a person and, more importantly, be given the correct advice on what ticket to buy. Plus, we know the presence of staff helps people feel safer when travelling on the rail network.

“Far from saving money, the present proposals seem a concerted attempt to drive people back to their cars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s full response to the consultations is available at www.senrug.co.uk

Alnmouth Railway Station.

With the consultations in their final few days, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson has also raised his concerns.

He said: “Station ticket offices play a vital role in making rail travel accessible to all, especially those people who cannot access online ticketing or use automated machines.