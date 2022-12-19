The centre will offer extra support to wheelchair users in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

It will be used by NHS patients from Northumberland and North Tyneside with long-term conditions or physical disabilities, and will offer access to experts and specialist equipment.

Known as ‘Northumbria Wheelchair Centre’, the new facility will be a one-stop shop for the assessment of postural mobility. It has also been kitted out with new state-of-the-art training facilities, four clinic rooms and

extensive warehousing facilities.

Teresa Creighton, deputy director of community services at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The merging of wheelchair services in Northumberland and North Tyneside is a fantastic development

and will support people, their families and carers, promote independence and improve quality of life.

“We are delighted to be moving to this brand-new centre in Seaton Delaval which includes state-of-the-art training facilities and will improve access to wheelchair services to patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside.”

The centre will provide equipment for people with a permanent, long-term condition, who need a wheelchair as part of their mobility within their own home, and who have either significantly reduced or no walking

As well as new state-of-the-art equipment, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, technical instructors, warehouse staff and regional wheelchair engineers will all be based at the new Northumbria Wheelchair Centre.

ability.

Lindsay Holmes, operational manager for the wheelchair centre, added: “We have always worked to provide a high-quality service for our patients, but having all of our staff and equipment in one place, in a purpose-built facility, will ensure our team can provide the best care possible.”

