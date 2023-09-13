Watch more videos on Shots!

The organisations involved in the multi-million-pound project, which include Northumberland County Council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust, say the current Maltings’ potential to grow audiences and draw more visitors to Berwick is constrained by the current facilities.

And so the transformation and expansion of the facility is being seen as the centrepiece of efforts to strengthen the town’s position as an attractive visitor destination.

However, the initial dates outlined in 2022 for building the new complex between 2023 and 2025 were pushed back to starting in ‘early 2024’ as mentioned in a council update in spring this year.

The Maltings on Eastern Lane is being redeveloped.

And now it has emerged the start date for the build on site will be later in 2024 as the time to get to the archaeological investigation work and planning approval stage has taken longer than previously thought.

A county council spokesman said: “The new Maltings venue is set to be an iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex when its doors open.

“Archaeological investigation work in the Eastern Lane Car Park is on-going as part of the design work and planning permission process.

“In terms of the main construction work, it is still planned to start in 2024 – although the start on site date will largely be dictated by the planning process and the outcome of this initial archaeological dig.

“The new venue is currently scheduled to open in 2026.”

The new larger and fully accessible Maltings is set to provide a new auditorium with more seats and a larger stage – giving new opportunities to secure larger touring productions and higher profile live performances across theatre, music, comedy, and dance – two dedicated cinema spaces that will enable live events and cinema screenings to run simultaneously, a range of flexible-use spaces to host educational activities, meetings and events, a studio theatre, a destination restaurant and bar, and a new entrance.

Earlier this year, the county council approved plans for the conversion of the Mob Store at Berwick Barracks to provide a cinema facility whilst the redevelopment is being carried out.