The new establishment, based on Ashwood Business Park, will open on Friday, May 27, and is creating 15 new jobs.

And to celebrate, the store will be providing complimentary offers for the local community, ahead of the opening.

Lara Cartwright, brand manager at EG Group, said: “We are excited to open our new Drive Thru store in Ashington and look forward to welcoming the local community.

"The store is proud to support the Christie Charity providing invaluable support to cancer patients and their loved ones.”

The store has a contemporary design, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi.

The new Ashington store is at Ashwood Business Park on the A189 and will be open from 6.30am until 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am until 9pm on Saturdays, and 7.30am until 9pm on Sundays.

Customers can enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage while there a broad range of dairy alternative options, including oat, soya, almond, coconut, and the Starbucks Original Nut Blend.

Customers can also try Starbucks new Orange Mango Refresha Drink, as well as the Strawberry Acai Refresha Drink and the Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha Drink.

Starbucks is committed to 100 per cent ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International.