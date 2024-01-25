Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although the bid has been submitted by Cliff Court Developments Ltd, the documents sent to Northumberland County Council include an operational brief that reveals the new development would be run by the Starbucks chain.

If it is approved, the drive thru would add to the Costa Coffee outlet at Loaning Meadows Retail Park in the north area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operational brief states that the expected daily transactions would be between 530 and 650 and the trade would be approximately 50 per cent drive thru, 35 per cent dine in and 15 per cent takeaway.

The planning application relates to the site at the former Meadow House Inn.

It adds: ‘Based on the expected trading level of the proposed store and comparisons with other Starbucks drive thru facilities, we would expect in the order of 30 to 40 vehicle arrivals in the busiest hour.

‘We expect to be hiring 15 full-time and ten part-time members of staff from the area, providing full training to meet the expected trading levels.’

The other documents include a planning statement that confirms the existing building, which ‘has been empty for some time’, provides 350sq m of internal ground floor area that will be solely for the use of the coffee shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes the following: ‘It is requested that the opening hours are changed to opening daily at 5.30am and closing at 11pm.

‘The proposal of this type is considered small scale and sustainable, which is considered supported by policies within the Local Plan.