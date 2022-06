Those who went along were able to get up close to a Spitfire and a Hurricane and see the Vulcan exhibition from the Solway Aviation Museum.

They could also experience what life was like to be evacuated to Lough House Farm on board a 1940s-style bus called Rosie, see a renovated Anderson Shelter, vintage vehicles and a range of other displays.

See this week’s Morpeth Herald paper for reaction from the event’s organisers.

1. Eye-catching outfits A group photo. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

2. Village event There were plenty of smiles as hundreds enjoyed the event. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

3. Aircraft attraction Vintage aircraft. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

4. Sections Various sections were in place across the village. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales