Determination, hard work and a drive to create a better life has seen a homeless man get back on his feet to run his own small business.

As World Homeless Day is marked today (Thursday), Fedai (Feddo), has become a shining example of how a person can, with the right support, turn their life around and build new opportunities for themselves.

The 50-year-old is now selling various Mediterranean and natural produce items including bath bombs, salts and soaps from a retail stall at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington.

However, rewind five years and it was a very different situation for Fedai, a former graduate of the University of Istanbul and once owner of his own studio business overseas; he was made to flee his Turkish homeland due to political persecution, leaving his family behind and coming to the UK out of fear and necessity.

Fedai at his stall in Manor Walks, Cramlington. Picture: Creo Comms

Due to such harrowing circumstances, he soon found himself relying on other people and community support services to provide ‘a bed for the night’ in temporary accommodation, and this created a huge sense of instability, insecurity and anxiety within.

After multiple moves and daily challenges, the husband and father of one was put in touch with North East housing provider, Tyne Housing, who arranged permanent, rented accommodation in Tyne & Wear, as well as social and employability advice.

Fedai said: “I am grateful to Tyne Housing who firstly gave me a clean room to live in before offering me tenancy for a single person flat sometime later.

"I had been sleeping on the floor of a friend’s restaurant before this so I feel very supported. Thanks to Tyne Housing, I have regained my self-confidence, and this has enabled me to set goals and work hard to achieve them.”

World Homeless Day celebrates the good work, progress and improved social opportunities that can help prevent (and end) homelessness.

National charity, Crisis, estimates that more than 300,000 people are homeless on any given night in the UK.

Lesley Stanners, Support Housing Officer from Tyne Housing, said “Our work goes far beyond finding accommodation for our service users, and can include providing social, lifestyle or skills guidance, and working with associate partner organisations to find employability.

"In Fedai’s case, this was also working with Ellis Stafford, Tyne’s employability coach, who through the BOOST programme, coordinated support from other organisations including Business Gateshead. They helped him to create a business plan and attend start-up workshops which as a result, saw him register and launch his new venture earlier this year.

“Many of our residents have the drive to become the best they can be but often their situation creates challenges. Fedai is an amazing person and a great example of someone who wanted to work hard to build opportunities for himself, using his flair and creativity to prosper and get back on track.

“Through effort and determination, he has embraced all the support we have offered and gained vital skills, for example, using an online app to learn English. He has continued with this for some time and is now mastering the language, and it has been the launchpad for a very positive future. He can now improve this further as a small business owner dealing with his customers so it’s brilliant and we’re thrilled for him.”