News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Staff member at a care home in Ashington gets award for 10 years of service

The administrator at a care home in Ashington has been given an award for her 10 years of service to the home’s residents.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tracey Tait started working at Station Court Care Home, owned by Barchester Healthcare, back in November 2013.

She said: “I am over the moon to receive gifts and recognition from the home resident ambassador and from Barchester for my loyalty. It is great to feel appreciated in your role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to many more years making a difference to the residents’ lives I care for and supporting the staff I work alongside.’’

Most Popular
Tracey Tait has worked at Station Court Care Home for 10 years. (Photo by Barchester)Tracey Tait has worked at Station Court Care Home for 10 years. (Photo by Barchester)
Tracey Tait has worked at Station Court Care Home for 10 years. (Photo by Barchester)

Tracey’s job involves working with residents and their relatives to ensure that their care needs are being met.

Sarah Kelly, general manager of Station Court, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Tracey.

“She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to our home and its residents year after year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I speak for all of us here at Station Court when I say that I am looking forward to many more years of working with Tracey.”

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, added: “I am always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Tracey Tait has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Station Court, located on Station Road, provides residential care and dementia care for its 63 residents, ranging from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Ashington