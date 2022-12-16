Staff at Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington get into Christmas spirit and dress as elves
Staff at a Northumberland care home have been dressing up as elves in an attempt to get residents into the Christmas spirit.
The team at Scarbrough Court in Cramlington donned the outfits during festive activities, which included decorating the home’s Christmas tree, making wreaths and assembling centrepieces.
Stacey Hunter, activities co-ordinator at Scarbrough Court, said: “Christmas is a very important time of year for our home with many exciting activities and events taking place.
“Our residents enjoy getting involved with decorating the home and planning events such as the annual Christmas fair.
“However, for some of our residents Christmas can feel like a lonely time which is why it is important to have a balance of reflective activities that promote reminiscence.”
Scarbrough Court is run by the Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution, which cares for older Freemasons, their families, and the wider community. It has 17 homes in England and Wales.