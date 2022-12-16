The team at Scarbrough Court in Cramlington donned the outfits during festive activities, which included decorating the home’s Christmas tree, making wreaths and assembling centrepieces.

Stacey Hunter, activities co-ordinator at Scarbrough Court, said: “Christmas is a very important time of year for our home with many exciting activities and events taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our residents enjoy getting involved with decorating the home and planning events such as the annual Christmas fair.

Staff at Scarbrough Court in Cramlington dressed up as Santa’s elves.

“However, for some of our residents Christmas can feel like a lonely time which is why it is important to have a balance of reflective activities that promote reminiscence.”