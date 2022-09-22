Staff at Berwick firm put on walking boots for fundraising activity

More than 65 staff at Allan Brothers – including factory operatives, office workers and the external sales team – came together for the sponsored walk and a cheque for £900 has been handed over to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, better known as Berwick Cancer Cars.

Those who took part headed towards the iconic Berwick Lighthouse at the end of the half-mile pier, looping back round to Tweedmouth Bowling Club for some hearty refreshments.

Carol Bruce, human resources and commercial sales office manager at Allan Brothers, said: “We kept the walk to just over four miles on even pathways so that staff of all ages and abilities could manage it, and we had a great turnout.

Pictured at the cheque presentation, from left, are Andrew Smith (Berwick Cancer Cars), Carol Bruce, David Cowan (Berwick Cancer Cars) and Roger Peaple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone was very enthusiastic because Berwick Cancer Cars is a charity very close to our hearts. It has helped so many people in the local community.”

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, now in its 30th year and comprised of 70 volunteer drivers and support team, provides free transport to those with cancer in the Berwick and district community to enable them to reach appointments at regional hospitals and specialist cancer treatment facilities further afield in comfort, in safety and without worry to them or their families.

Roger Peaple from Berwick Cancer Cars said: “As a charity entirely run by unpaid volunteers, we really appreciate the support of the local people and companies like Allan Brothers.”