Staff at Alnwick Medical Group raise funds for Mind
A team of 11 from Alnwick Medical Group raised more than £1,000 for Mind in their latest walking challenge.
The group of keen walkers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge last month in the hopes of raising as much cash as possible for a local charity.
Dr Helen Moor, one of the walkers, said: “We were keen to raise money for a mental health charity as we rely on the voluntary sector to provide a lot of support for our patients.
“Since the pandemic, mental health problems have been even more common with the social isolation, bereavement and anxiety. The money raised will go locally to MIND, Northumberland.”
The weather was not on the team’s side but they managed to complete the 24-mile hike in 11 hours, raising a huge £1,790.
Kerri McCracken, team member, said: “We can't thank everyone enough for the donations received so far.
"We are absolutely blown away by everyone's generosity and words of encouragement.”
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alnwick-medical-group.