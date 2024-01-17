A North East charity is appealing for volunteers to help it run its newest charity shop in Northumberland.

St Oswald’s Hospice, which offers specialist care for people with life-limiting conditions, wants to open its twenty fourth shop at Albion Retail Park in Blyth, but cannot do so until a team of volunteers is in place.

Susan Freeman, the charity’s volunteering manager, said volunteers are “instrumental” to the success of its shops.

She said: “Whether it’s serving customers on the till, steaming and hanging donations, or merchandising the shop windows, our volunteers help to make the shops a wonderful experience for customers and donors alike.

The St Oswald's Hospice retail team is appealing for volunteers. (Photo by St Oswald's Hospice)

“Being a volunteer is a great way to make new friends, have fun, and gain valuable skills for your CV.

“Volunteering also allows people to help by giving something back to their local community and supports St Oswald’s Hospice to raise vital funds.

“These funds ensure North East patients and families can continue receiving outstanding and compassionate care when they need it most.”

If it receives enough volunteers to open, the store will be the charity’s second largest, measuring just under 4000sq ft.

Andrew Moir, head of retail at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We are looking forward to having a permanent presence in Blyth, an area that has shown the hospice a lot of support over the years.

“Our new shop will provide local residents with a sustainable way to shop, an easy and rewarding way to donate their pre-loved goods, and, of course, some fantastic volunteering opportunities.”