The new signage encourages customers to ‘find great quality items’ and enjoy ‘a sustainable way to shop’.

Those who visit the new and improved shop on Bridge Street can expect a boutique experience, picking up pre-loved high street and designer pieces for a fraction of their original retail prices.

Andrew Moir, head of retail at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve been overwhelmed with the support the residents of Morpeth have shown our shop on Bridge Street.

St Oswald’s Hospice says those who visit the new and improved shop can expect a boutique experience.

“We’re really excited to be in a position where we can invest more time and resources into the shop and make sure it continues to stand out among the other great stores Morpeth’s high street has to offer.”

Supporters can not only ‘look good’ when shopping with St Oswald’s Hospice, but ‘do good’ too, as Andrew explained.

He said: “The shop looks great and we really hope its new aesthetic will inspire more people to shop second-hand or donate their pre-loved pieces.

“Having a busy and bustling shop allows us to raise vital funds and ensure that thousands of patients and families across the North East – including those from Morpeth – can receive outstanding and compassionate care at St Oswald’s Hospice.”

Heather Gray, manager of the St Oswald’s Hospice Morpeth shop, added: “The shop looks totally different and I’m really excited to see how our local supporters react to the new interior.