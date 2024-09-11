​St Abbs became ‘New Asgard’ in Marvel’s Avengers.

The positive tourism impact filming of a block-busting movie had on a Berwickshire fishing village has been dissected by the manager of a south of Scotland film service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s decision-making Executive Committee received a presentation on Tuesday, September 10, from Rosie Ellison, manager of Film Edinburgh, a company that facilitates national and international film-makers to identify suitable locations in the region.

SBC has had a strategic partnership with Film Edinburgh for more than 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics show that 35 per cent of European visitors now visit Scotland as a direct result of films or TV shows they have watched.

Film Edinburgh receives 400 inquires from individual film-makers each year, asking for advice on regions to film in within the Borders, Edinburgh and East Lothian.

The Borders is a popular destination for film crews, for example the Leaderfoot Viaduct was used as a backdrop in the last Indiana Jones film.

St Abbs became ‘New Asgard’ in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – with the village now officially twinned with the fictitious location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result the village has become a tourist hotspot for movie-loving visitors.

Burnmouth Harbour has also been the evocative location for the filming of the ITV detective drama Vera.

Rosie said: “We have been working with Scottish Borders Counci’s Economic Development team since about 2002, supporting the region with film, TV productions and commercials, factual TV, entertainment shows.

“They might ask if we have any beaches, coastal harbours, fishing villages and we’ll say actually, as it happens, take a look at St Abbs for instance and low and behold we get Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll all be aware of the impact that movies have had on St Abbs visitor numbers, with increased numbers still visiting now compared to prior to the film going there, with a lot more young people going through and stopping and taking pictures.

“Films also contribute to the local economy, they hire local services, they pay for locations, they use council facilities and on average in a year they will spend half a million to two million pounds within the Scottish Borders

“It also adds to civic pride. It’s always quite nice to see your home on the big screen, even it’s just for a flash.”

Councillor Carol Hamilton said: “This is really a good news story for the Borders. I will declare a little interest in the fact that I was involved in Harry Styles making one of his videos at St Abbs, that’s my claim to fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just really good to see the film companies being involved with the communities and being mindful of what the communities need and want.

“The fact that they use catering, taxis, pubs – it’s all the kind of things they need to make their film.

“I know that in Abbs in particular there has been a positive tourism impact.”

Councillor Fay Sinclair said: “You can’t underestimate the impact that this has on young people, recognising places that are home to them on the big screen gives them a sense of pride.”