SSAFA volunteer from Northumberland receives prestigious award

A Northumberland woman has received a prestigious award from SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Gwen Marples, a dedicated volunteer, has been awarded the prestigious Sir James Gildea Global Award in recognition of her tireless work supporting veterans in the criminal justice system.

Gwen, 71, joined SSAFA Northumberland in 2015 after retiring from a career in nursing, healthcare education and research. She is married to Christopher, a retired IT consultant, and has two daughters.

With no previous military service herself, Gwen was inspired to volunteer by her and her husband’s families’ strong Armed Forces connections and a professional curiosity sparked while working in communities with high levels of military recruitment.

Since 2017, she has served as the Prison-In-Reach (PIR) Caseworker at HMP Northumberland, where she works directly with serving and former members of the Armed Forces in custody. She also volunteers as a general caseworker and is the Divisional Secretary for the Morpeth and Wansbeck Division.

Gwen’s work has helped to transform lives. One of her proudest achievements has been seeing ex-service personnel released from custody and successfully reintegrate into society, thanks to a unique partnership between SSAFA Northumberland and the Oswin Project, a local charity offering training, mentoring, and employment opportunities to those leaving prison.

Gwen said: “This work truly requires effective partnership working if we are to help our ex-Armed Forces personnel not to offend or re-offend.”

Gwen has also played a key role in raising awareness of the needs of veterans within the criminal justice system.

Through her advocacy and tireless outreach, she has engaged key stakeholders, including the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Deputy Lieutenants, local council representatives, and military organisations. Her efforts have ensured that the stories and challenges of this often-overlooked group are being heard at the highest levels.

Speaking about the award, Gwen said: “I feel very honoured and deeply humbled to have been nominated to receive a Sir James Gildea Global Award. I passionately believe that some of our ex-Armed Forces personnel who find themselves involved with the criminal justice system can be helped not to re-offend if they are given the correct help and support.

“This award would never have been possible without the tremendous support of my SSAFA and Oswin Project colleagues, my family and friends, and the staff and prisoners at HMP Northumberland and HMP Durham. This type of work cannot be taken in isolation. SSAFA PIR work acts as the cement between the building blocks.”

Gwen’s connection to the Armed Forces runs deep. Her youngest daughter, Major Joanna Marples, is a serving officer in the Royal Logistic Corps, having completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Her late father, Walter Boa, served over 20 years in the Royal Navy as a submariner, and her husband’s family also has a proud history of naval and Army service – her father-in-law served in the Royal Navy in WWll and his brother did full military service with the Queen Dragoon Guards.

Volunteering remains a source of joy and purpose for Gwen. “It allows me to use my skills in a meaningful way, and no two cases are ever the same,” she says. “Working within a prison is never dull, and the opportunities to learn are endless.”