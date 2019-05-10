Sprucing up Alnwick to help fund Galapagos Islands trip

High school students are planning a litter blitz in Alnwick to help fund an ecological trip to the Galapagos Islands.

And they are appealing to local businesses for sponsorship to clean parts of the town.

The Alnwick Big Clean-Up Day on Sunday, July 7, has been organised by the 60 Duchess’s Community High School pupils as part of their journey to understand the importance of being more environmentally aware.

The project culminates in a trip-of-a-lifetime to the remote archipelago in the Pacific Ocean in July 2020.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Carter, who is in Year 10, said: “We have already been involved in a few events to promote conservation and reduction in the use of plastics.

“We are also actively looking at ways to reduce our carbon footprint in our average daily lives over the coming months.”

The group is expected to raise as much of the cost of the trip themselves as they can, through a range of ecological projects. If you can help, contact the school by email: admin@dchs-alnwick.org