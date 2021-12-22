Spreading Christmas cheer across Berwick
The Christmas Wagon, complete with Santa and elves, helped get residents into the festive spirit when it travelled through Berwick on Sunday.
Berwick town councillor Anne Forbes led the organisation of the event, which originally covered the three fields estate area and last year was extended out to the rest of Berwick – including Spittal, Tweedmouth and East Ord.
She thanked many people, including M T Richardson “for giving us his wagon”, Peter Greenwood, Brian Martin, Kirstie Forbes, Tony Forbes, Martyn Forbes, Peter Gaultry, Ian Robert Scobie, Laura Cromarty, Anne Williams, Freya Ryan and fellow town councillors, also shops and supermarkets, and “every single one of you that handed in sweets or lights”.
Members of Berwick’s Cancer Cars collected £455.98 around the route.