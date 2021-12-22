Spreading Christmas cheer across Berwick

The Christmas Wagon that travelled around Berwick also included an inflatable Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Berwick town councillor Anne Forbes led the organisation of the event, which originally covered the three fields estate area and last year was extended out to the rest of Berwick – including Spittal, Tweedmouth and East Ord.

She thanked many people, including M T Richardson “for giving us his wagon”, Peter Greenwood, Brian Martin, Kirstie Forbes, Tony Forbes, Martyn Forbes, Peter Gaultry, Ian Robert Scobie, Laura Cromarty, Anne Williams, Freya Ryan and fellow town councillors, also shops and supermarkets, and “every single one of you that handed in sweets or lights”.