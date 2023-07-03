Eight miners were imprisoned after accidentally derailing the Flying Scotsman during the 1926 General Strike – sentenced to a total of 48 years’ penal servitude for the derailment they mistakenly believed would be a truck carrying blackleg coal.

Despite 281 passengers being aboard the train, the volunteer driver had been warned of trouble ahead and slowed down. This meant that when the engine and five carriages were derailed, no-one was killed.

The unique film will be seen for the first time in 53 years at Cramlington Community Hub on Wednesday, July 26, at 2pm and 6.30pm.

The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was a momentous occasion seven days into a General Strike. Picture from the Working Class Movement Library.

Playwright Ed Waugh of Wisecrack Productions, who are organising the event, said: “The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was probably the most notorious incident of the General Strike in May 1926 – and it happened here in Northumberland.

“The derailment occurred on March 10, seven days into the General Strike, which was arguably the most momentous rupture in UK society since the English Civil War, which started in 1642.

“About 40 miners were involved in the derailment, but some later turned King's Evidence and shopped their former marras.

“My interest in the subject was piqued because the main man who turned traitor was called Waugh. My maternal family worked in the nearby Dudley pit, but our family history shows the turncoat, Lyle Waugh, was no relation to me.”

The eight Cramlington miners were eventually released early due to pressure from the trade union rank and file, politicians and the judiciary itself, who saw the original sentences as too harsh.

The BBC film, Yesterday's Witness, has been digitally restored and will be shown around the region in the autumn and throughout 2024.

Any groups interested in the film and a speaker, should contact Ed via www.wisecrackproductions.co.uk

The Cramlington Train Wreckers’ meetings take place at The Community Hub, Cramlington.