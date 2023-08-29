News you can trust since 1854
Spotlight falls on Preston Tower with weekend of events

A weekend of varied events has raised the profile of a historic Northumberland tower to new heights.
By Paul Larkin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
A family fun weekend at Preston Tower, near Chathill,, Northumberland, on August 19 and 20.A family fun weekend at Preston Tower, near Chathill,, Northumberland, on August 19 and 20.
A family fun weekend at Preston Tower, near Chathill,, Northumberland, on August 19 and 20.

Two days of fun and food, magic and music for all ages shone the spotlight firmly on Preston Tower, near Chathill, as showery weather threatened but failed to spoil the party.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the spectacle, which kicked off with a family fun day on Saturday.

Youngsters enjoyed the tricks and sleight of hand of Magic Martin, alongside JK's Bouncy Bonanza and other festival games. Live music came in the shape of Adele tribute act, Karen Kennedy; acoustic rock group The Richard Kain Band; soul and swing star Jason King; and Pop Idol contestant Aaron Bayley.

Magic Martin performs at the Preston Tower family fun day on August 19.Magic Martin performs at the Preston Tower family fun day on August 19.
Magic Martin performs at the Preston Tower family fun day on August 19.
Then in the evening, a different kind of magic – the attractive grounds became a concert venue, playing host to We Are Champion, a Queen tribute show, with Freddie fans dancing the night away to all the big hits of their hero and his iconic band.

On Sunday, happy couples could see the potential of the site as a wedding venue, with a marquee set up on the lawn in front of the main house.

All of the events were held against the backdrop of the impressive fortification which was built between 1392 and 1399, one of 78 similar structures located in the county.

The Baker-Cresswell family, owners of Preston Tower, wanted to throw open the gates to the medieval fortress to welcome a whole new audience.

View of the family fun day from the top of Preston Tower on Saturday, August 19.View of the family fun day from the top of Preston Tower on Saturday, August 19.
View of the family fun day from the top of Preston Tower on Saturday, August 19.

They want to promote the venue's beauty and rich, dramatic history of the pele tower and expand the offering for weddings, private hire and public events.

Harry Baker-Cresswell was delighted with the response to the weekend: “We had a fantastic weekend welcoming visitors to the grounds of Preston Tower. The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive with many desperate to know when the next event will be.”

Harry added: “We’re now receiving a number of wedding and private event enquiries each week from prospective guests and we can’t wait to build upon the success of the launch.”

For more information on Preston Tower and contact details, visit https://prestontower.co.uk

