The event will take place on February 21 between 10am - 3pm at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre and is open to those between 8-18 years of age.

The day will be a great opportunity to try lots of different games and sports including dodgeball, football and cricket.

The event is being delivered by Ability2Play, an inclusive leisure programme run by Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for promoting healthy lives, said: “For a number of years, we have run a hugely popular and well attended leisure programme for young people with additional needs, which has been primarily based in the south east corner of the county.

“The county council is currently looking at the possibility of extending this regular leisure provision to the north of the county during each half-term school holiday if there is a local demand for these activities.”

The day camp costs £25 per person. Participants should bring their own packed lunch and drink.