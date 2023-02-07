News you can trust since 1854
Sporting open day in Alnwick for young people with special needs or disabilities

A special sporting open day is to be held in Alnwick for young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

By Ian Smith
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 2:26pm

The free event will take place on Wednesday, February 22 between 10am - 4pm at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre and is open to those eight and over.

There will be opportunities to play dodgeball, basketball, netball, cricket and football and Newcastle United Foundation, England Netball and Northumberland Cricket Board will be joining in during the day to add to the fun and games.

The event is being delivered by Ability2Play, an inclusive leisure programme, run by Northumberland County Council that offers activities to young people with SEN/D in a fun and safe environment.

Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick.
Ronne Scheu, Disability and Inclusion Officer on Northumberland County Council’s Sports Development Team said: “For a number of years, we have run a hugely popular and well attended leisure programme for young people with additional needs, which has been primarily based in the south east corner of the county.

“The county council is looking at the possibility of extending this regular leisure provision to other parts of Northumberland and are running a trial programme around the Alnwick area to gauge if there is a local demand for these activities.”

If anyone wants to take part or find out more please email: [email protected], or visit Facebook @Ability2Play

