Fourteen awards were presented on Tuesday night in front of a packed auditorium at Alnwick Playhouse.
Mayor Geoff Watson said the evening was a “wonderful celebration of sporting talent, achievement and dedication and that the sporting community across Alnwick and district was obviously thriving.”
Here are 22 pictures from the event by Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council
1. Gill Castle
The ceremony began with an inspirational talk from Gill Castle, a Channel swimmer and fundraiser for Chameleon Buddies, a charity that helps those adapting to change after childbirth or stoma surgery. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Comperes
Comperes for the evening were Max Pakiet and Mia Hately. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Junior Female
Junior Female winner was Poppy Dods, an equestrian rider who competes in the dressage, show jumping and cross-country riding disciplines. The trophy was presented by Gill Castle and Miriam McGregor from sponsor NFU Mutual. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Junior Male
The Junior Male winner was Fred William whose sport is bouldering and climbing. The award was presented by Colin Barnes on behalf of sponsor His Grace the Duke of Northumberland. Photo: Jane Coltman