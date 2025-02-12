Alnwick and District Sports Council award winners.placeholder image
Alnwick and District Sports Council award winners.

Sporting achievements recognised as awards presented by the Alnwick and District Sports Council

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 08:32 BST
Sporting talent and endeavour was celebrated at The Alnwick and District Sports Council Sports Awards.

Fourteen awards were presented on Tuesday night in front of a packed auditorium at Alnwick Playhouse.

Mayor Geoff Watson said the evening was a “wonderful celebration of sporting talent, achievement and dedication and that the sporting community across Alnwick and district was obviously thriving.”

Here are 22 pictures from the event by Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The ceremony began with an inspirational talk from Gill Castle, a Channel swimmer and fundraiser for Chameleon Buddies, a charity that helps those adapting to change after childbirth or stoma surgery.

1. Gill Castle

Photo: Jane Coltman

Comperes for the evening were Max Pakiet and Mia Hately.

2. Comperes

Photo: Jane Coltman

Junior Female winner was Poppy Dods, an equestrian rider who competes in the dressage, show jumping and cross-country riding disciplines. The trophy was presented by Gill Castle and Miriam McGregor from sponsor NFU Mutual.

3. Junior Female

Photo: Jane Coltman

The Junior Male winner was Fred William whose sport is bouldering and climbing. The award was presented by Colin Barnes on behalf of sponsor His Grace the Duke of Northumberland.

4. Junior Male

Photo: Jane Coltman

