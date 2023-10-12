News you can trust since 1854
Spooktacular features at Bamburgh Castle this Halloween

Enter Bamburgh Castle’s dungeon if you dare this half-term for Anglo Saxon doctor Alfgred will be in residence with treatments and a bedside manner that could be described as somewhat brutal.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Physicians of that time period attended to battle-wounded patients with treatments that existed centuries before painkilling drugs, sedatives and anaesthetic were invented, so the attraction guarantees gore for those brave enough to visit.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “The Saxons had to contend with pretty horrible diseases as well as grisly injuries sustained on the battlefield during wars and feuds.

“Just like us, they would see a doctor or surgeon, but how they were treated was very difficult – as you’ll find out with Alfgred.”

Spooktacular activities and attractions galore at Bamburgh Castle during half-term.Spooktacular activities and attractions galore at Bamburgh Castle during half-term.
Spooktacular activities and attractions galore at Bamburgh Castle during half-term.
You can see Alfgred in action in her operating theatre inside the castle’s dungeon from Monday, October 30 to Thursday, November 2. Entry is free with general admission tickets.

The castle will be echoing with the sound of blood-curdling screams as want-to-be warriors are put through their paces when Uhtred’s School of Warriors returns with Ragnar the Viking on Sunday, October 29, Wednesday, November 1 and Sunday, November 5. This will include special Halloween challenges.

Get witch-crafty with fun Halloween hands-on activities from Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2. These children’s activities are included with general admission.

And if Halloween cute is more your thing, do not miss the chance to meet mini pony Marley – who will be in the castle grounds on Monday, October 30.

For more details about any of the half-term events and to book tickets, go to www.bamburghcastle.com

