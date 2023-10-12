Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Physicians of that time period attended to battle-wounded patients with treatments that existed centuries before painkilling drugs, sedatives and anaesthetic were invented, so the attraction guarantees gore for those brave enough to visit.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “The Saxons had to contend with pretty horrible diseases as well as grisly injuries sustained on the battlefield during wars and feuds.

“Just like us, they would see a doctor or surgeon, but how they were treated was very difficult – as you’ll find out with Alfgred.”

Spooktacular activities and attractions galore at Bamburgh Castle during half-term.

You can see Alfgred in action in her operating theatre inside the castle’s dungeon from Monday, October 30 to Thursday, November 2. Entry is free with general admission tickets.

The castle will be echoing with the sound of blood-curdling screams as want-to-be warriors are put through their paces when Uhtred’s School of Warriors returns with Ragnar the Viking on Sunday, October 29, Wednesday, November 1 and Sunday, November 5. This will include special Halloween challenges.

Get witch-crafty with fun Halloween hands-on activities from Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2. These children’s activities are included with general admission.

And if Halloween cute is more your thing, do not miss the chance to meet mini pony Marley – who will be in the castle grounds on Monday, October 30.