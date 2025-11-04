The Stobhill Link Lunch Club, managed by Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd, was full of spooky spirit when guests enjoyed a special Halloween-themed session at St Aidan’s Church.

Regular attendees and new faces alike came together for a hearty two-course meal, festive decorations and plenty of laughter. Volunteers dressed for the occasion, while tables were lined with Halloween decorations and a touch of ghoulish charm.

The club in the Stobhill area of Morpeth provides a welcoming space for older residents to enjoy good company, freshly cooked food and a sense of belonging in the heart of the community.

Looking ahead, The Stobhill Link is inviting anyone who lives alone or will be without company on Christmas Day to join its festive celebration at St Aidan’s Church from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Guests will enjoy a two-course Christmas lunch, gifts, music and games, all in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

To book a place, volunteer or find out more, call The Stobhill Link on 01670 519575 (Monday-Friday; 9am-2pm).